Eastern Cape home fires burn bright in award-winning novel
Lindani Mbunyuza-Memani’s book has just won Jacana’s 2024 Dinaane Debut Fiction Award
Like a ray of sunshine, Lindani Mbunyuza-Memani’s memory of her rural Eastern Cape childhood fires her novel Buried in the Chest, which has just won Jacana’s 2024 Dinaane Debut Fiction Award.
Speaking from her new home in the US, Mbunyuza-Memani said on Tuesday she was born in the Dutywa village of Ngxakaxa and vividly remembered her early years there...
