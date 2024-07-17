Coding event goes across continents for Madiba

Going even bigger and better this Mandela Month, and in line with the celebration of 30 years of democracy in SA, the organisers of Tangible Africa’s #Coding4Mandela plan to have 30,000 pupils across two continents coding simultaneously.
Going even bigger and better this Mandela Month, and in line with the celebration of 30 years of democracy in SA, the organisers of Tangible Africa’s #Coding4Mandela plan to have 30,000 pupils across two continents coding simultaneously.
This follows on the success of 2023’s event.
Tangible Africa founder Prof Jean Greyling, who heads the computing sciences department at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), said the event had grown exponentially since it kicked off in Gqeberha in 2018.
In 2023, 16,000 pupils from across the country and other parts of Africa took part in the tournament.
About 30,000 pupils across 70 sites in Africa and Southeast Asia will now take part in the 2024 #Coding4Mandela event, themed “Igniting Potential, Impacting Tomorrow”.
Participating African countries include Ghana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya, with pupils from Indonesia taking part for the first time.
“An additional feature is involving teams from the northern hemisphere.
“They will compete under the slogan #Coding4Mandela after their summer holidays, culminating in a virtual Coding World Cup on December 5, which is the anniversary of Mandela’s death,” Greyling said.
In 2023, 55 teams from 22 countries registered for the Coding World Cup.
This year, participating sites and schools can also participate in interactive activities, aimed at introducing pupils to coding, on Mandela Day.
One such activity is a vibrant song and dance, which schools are challenged to perform and record.
The #Coding4Mandela event is the brainchild of the NMU computing sciences department and the Leva Foundation, made possible through their engagement project, Tangible Africa.
The anchor sponsors for the event are AWS in Communities and Dutoit, while corporate sponsors include S4 Integration, Fibertime, BBD and SAS.
“Being from NMU, and with Mandela’s lifelong focus on education, it was an obvious choice to host a tournament on Mandela Day.
“It also allows our corporate sponsors to make a great impact towards education in our country,” Greyling said.
Significant sites where this year’s coding event will be hosted include Robben Island, the offices of the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, the Bizana Garden of Remembrance, the Captivity Site outside Howick where Mandela was arrested, the Albert Luthuli Museum in Durban and Gqeberha’s Boardwalk Mall.
According to Tangible Africa’s engagement manager, Jackson Tshabalala, the hosts from various sites across SA and Africa were bubbling with excitement.
“They eagerly gear up for the tournament.
“Their remarkable ownership and dedication to ensuring the success of the event is truly inspiring, showcasing their unwavering commitment to empowering learners through coding.
“Each site decides on its own prizes, varying from medals to cash prizes, coding kits and mobile phones,” Tshabalala said.
The overall winners will be determined through a virtual round involving the winning teams from all participating #Coding4Mandela sites.
Winning categories will include senior, primary and high school pupils.
Leva Foundation chief executive Ryan le Roux said the tournament had a longer lasting impact than the day itself.
“After our Mandela Day coding tournament, we will follow up with teachers from competing schools to introduce them to our online unplugged coding courses,” Le Roux said.
“Very few online resources are needed to play the coding games by making use of Tangible Africa’s flagship coding applications RANGERS, BOATS and TANKS.
