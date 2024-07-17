The body of a diver in a wetsuit was found washed ashore at Sardinia Bay on Wednesday morning.
He had an open wound on the back of his head.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the grim discovery was made at about 8.15am by members of the public.
Walmer police had opened an inquest docket.
“Police were alerted to the body of an unknown African male that had [washed up].
“The man was [wearing] a diving suit and estimated to be in his 30s,” she said.
SA Police Service divers and K9 search and rescue unit members retrieved the body.
She said the man had an open wound on the back of his head.
A postmortem would be done to determine the cause of death.
Anyone who can assist in tracing the man’s family, or may be able to identify him, is asked to contact the Walmer police on 082-442-1514, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
All information will be treated as confidential, and callers may remain anonymous.
Body of diver found at Sardinia Bay
Image: GARETH WILSON
