SIU puts Nelson Mandela Bay tender under spotlight
LED devices meant to illuminate city at the centre of investigation into allegations of serious maladministration
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is probing a multimillion-rand LED street lights tender awarded by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality four years ago.
It comes after a case was opened by former DOP councillor Tukela Zumani at the Humewood police station in April for what he believed was corruption pertaining to a contract for the installation and maintenance of street lights...
