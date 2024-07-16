‘Providing jobs brings me immense joy’
After years of struggling to make ends meet, Anastacia Rossouw and her husband, Andy, now own three nightclubs and employ 50 people
Despite having to juggle multiple jobs to survive and grappling with her son’s battle with a drug addiction, a woman from Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas has defied the odds to open her third nightclub.
Anastacia Rossouw and her husband, Andy, once only dreamed of owning a single club...
