Motherwell triple murder among nine violent deaths at weekend
It was a bloody weekend in the Friendly City with at least nine people shot dead, including a member of a Motherwell family murdered in her living room on Friday night.
The 27-year-old woman was killed in full view of her friend, cousin, uncle and grandmother...
