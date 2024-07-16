Maritime alert after 44 shipping containers lost overboard
What’s made of steel, has enough space to store anything from toys to a car and is floating off the South African coastline?
Well for now it might be one of the 44 containers lost overboard from the new generation ultra-large vessel CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.