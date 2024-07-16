Mandla George seconded to Nelson Mandela Bay as acting city manager
Former chief operations officer Mandla George is back in Nelson Mandela Bay, this time taking on the role of acting city manager of the municipality.
Eastern Cape co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams announced on Monday that George’s appointment was in line with a council resolution that the MEC second a temporary administration head to the metro while city manager Noxolo Nqwazi is suspended. ..
