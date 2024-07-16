In a dazzling tribute to the legendary swinging Swedes of the 70s, Centrestage presents Absolutely Abba, featuring its 11-piece All-Star Band.
Shows will take place on August 14, 16 and 17 at 7.30pm at the Impetus Theatre in Circular Drive, Gqeberha.
There will also be an extra matinee performance on the Saturday (August 17) at 2pm.
Absolutely Abba features Tara-Jane Stern and newcomer Kalyn du Plessis as the bubbly fronting duo.
The band is helmed by Gino Fabbri on drums, Andre Strydom on bass, Fenlen Pietie and Khanya Matomela on keys, Hugo Kleinhans and Stephen Hurter on guitar, and Thuba Myeki on additional vocals along with up-and-coming talents Gemma Barnard and Caeleigh Heradien.
Abba’s timeless music has resonated across ages and cultures, captivating hearts for more than four decades.
From their Eurovision triumph with Waterloo to the global phenomenon fuelled by hits such as Mamma Mia and S.O.S. to the Mamma Mia movies, the music of Abba appeals to a whole new generation, culminating in the mesmerising live holographic experiences that keep the Abba flame burning bright.
Centrestage first staged Absolutely Abba at the PE Opera House in 2006.
Since then, the show has become a firm favourite which has been revived again and again in the city over the years.
Though a handful of other Abba productions have been staged locally, these, including the international touring Australian show, have all been played over augmenting backing tracks.
The Centrestage All-Star Band is the only band to perform the Abba repertoire recreating the authentic vocal harmonies live.
The new Impetus Theatre offers a plush, intimate, atmospheric theatre experience with great acoustics.
Tickets cost between R150 and R280 each.
Mamma Mia, here Centrestage goes again
