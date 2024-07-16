KZN teen in court for alleged sexual assault of 6-year-old girl, murder of 8-year-old girl

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager appeared in the Umzumbe magistrate's court on the south coast on Monday in connection with attacks on two girls aged six and eight.
Tensions ran high outside the court when the families of the two girls were denied access as the case was held in camera for the 16-year-old's second appearance.
The teen faces charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl who was on her way home from school earlier this year. He has also been charged with the murder of Sinethemba Ngcece Sibiya, 8, who went missing last September. Her decomposing body was found near a river in Mtwalume, an area which has over the years gained notoriety for gender-based violence (GBV).
The slain girl's grandmother Nomathanqa Sibiya said they were unhappy.
“We were not called inside court. Instead the family of the suspect was allowed into the courtroom. Both families are not happy.”
She said Sinethemba grew up under her wing.
She commended the community forum members who helped apprehend the suspect after the second victim described him.
“We are grateful for the support we got from the family,” said Sibiya.
KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga, who joined family members during a sit-in outside the court, condemned the incidents.
Shinga said the attack this year occurred shortly after child protection week, commemorated between May 25 and June 9.
“To us, the protection of children is a year-round commitment, not just for a month. We condemn the GBV against our children and women. It is troubling [that] the victim and the perpetrator in this case are minors.
“It’s imperative for the community to allow court proceedings to run without interference. It’s also encouraging [that] the community has come out to support the victims' families,” said Shinga.
She also called for heightened vigilance in the community to protect children.
“As a department, we stand behind all communities to curtail GBV.”
The department will conduct awareness campaigns in schools and communities about child safety and protection. She also urged communities to refrain from sharing pictures of children who are victims of sexual assault.
The minor's case will return to court on July 29.
