As the Hawks probe the death of an anti-apartheid activist who died in custody 60 years ago, they have appealed to the public to help them trace the man’s family.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said on Tuesday the matter related to James Tyita, “who is believed to have died in police custody in Gqeberha in 1964”.
“Tyita was a political activist during the apartheid era. There is no information about his last known residential address.
“A case surrounding his death is currently being investigated by the Hawks,” she said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyita’s family should contact investigating officer Sergeant Fundiswa Dingiswayo on 073-529-6310 or 043-709-0638.
Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.
Hawks probe 1964 death of anti-apartheid activist
