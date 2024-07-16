Case against Nelson Mandela Bay doctor’s suspected killers moved to high court
A year after much-loved Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa was murdered, the case was transferred to the city’s high court on Monday.
This as two of the six accused have allegedly been linked to a string of murders related to insurance claims...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.