14 kidnap suspects arrested, card machines seized

By TimesLIVE - 16 July 2024
Fourteen suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the anti-kidnapping police task team in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman near his workplace on Sunday.
Image: Athlenda Mathe

A businessman who was kidnapped on Sunday has been rescued in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Within a day of the abduction, police arrested 14 suspects after raiding premises in Greenstone Park and Sandton.

Speed point machines and a large sum of cash withdrawn from the victim’s bank account were seized during Monday afternoon's operation, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Two firearms, including one stolen during a house robbery in Linden last year, were also recovered.

Police have in recent weeks intercepted kidnappers linked to syndicates who kidnap businessmen and demand large ransoms.

Mathe said: "Communities are urged to continue to report suspicious activities in and around their neighbourhoods to ensure together we deal decisively with these criminals."

