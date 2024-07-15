News

Theodor Herzl scores Guinness world record

Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 15 July 2024

What is better than winning a gold medal — claiming a world record, of course.

Gqeberha’s Theodor Herzl High School took their shot and officially scored a place in the Guinness Book of World Records...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read