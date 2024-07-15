Nelson Mandela Bay netball coach scores dream job
A Nelson Mandela Bay high school netball coach is shooting her shot as the newly-appointed assistant coach for SA’s U17 squad.
Yolandi Stone, the netball head at Victoria Park High School and an ex-Proteas athlete, said she was excited about her recent appointment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.