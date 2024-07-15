Menzies Aviation strike takes off at Gqeberha airport
Irate Menzies Aviation employees opted to start the week outside various airports around SA in protest against the company’s payment structure.
In Gqeberha, about 80 men and women wearing National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) regalia protested on the verge of Allister Miller Drive while union leaders wrangled with the Airports Company of SA (Acsa) as half a dozen police officers stood by...
