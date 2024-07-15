Irate Menzies Aviation employees opted to start the week outside various airports around SA in protest against the company's payment structure.
The strike comes after National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim sent out a statement on Sunday.
The call to action saw a group of protesters waving placards, singing and dancing as they lined the entrance of Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Gqeberha.
Menzies Aviation deals with ramp and baggage handling as well as checking in passengers before flights. Their clients include Safair, Qatar, Qantas and Cathay Pacific.
Jim said employees were fed up with the management who allegedly refuse to convert workers who are on Permanent Hourly Pay (PHP) to Permanent Monthly Pay (PMP).
“This situation has a direct and negative impact on workers because if you are on hourly pay, it means you can never be sick,” Jim said.
“Workers are paid for the hours they work and if they are sick or on leave for any reason, they do not get paid, and this has a direct impact on their source of income.”
He said the situation meant often employees force themselves to work, even when sick, to ensure they receive their full salaries.
“Numsa has been negotiating for Menzies workers to be converted to monthly workers to minimise fatigue.
“We are proposing that they work a minimum of 195 hours per month, but the company is proposing that they work 165 in all airports, except OR Tambo, where management is proposing 195 hours for workers at OR Tambo only.
“This proposal has been rejected because it is a divide and rule tactic because it means workers at OR Tambo will benefit, but other workers will not.”
The strike has affected Cape Town, East London, Chief Dawid Stuurman, King Shaka, and OR Tambo Airport.
HeraldLIVE
Menzies Aviation employees strike at airports around SA
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Irate Menzies Aviation employees opted to start the week outside various airports around SA in protest against the company's payment structure.
The strike comes after National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim sent out a statement on Sunday.
The call to action saw a group of protesters waving placards, singing and dancing as they lined the entrance of Chief Dawid Stuurman Airport in Gqeberha.
Menzies Aviation deals with ramp and baggage handling as well as checking in passengers before flights. Their clients include Safair, Qatar, Qantas and Cathay Pacific.
Jim said employees were fed up with the management who allegedly refuse to convert workers who are on Permanent Hourly Pay (PHP) to Permanent Monthly Pay (PMP).
“This situation has a direct and negative impact on workers because if you are on hourly pay, it means you can never be sick,” Jim said.
“Workers are paid for the hours they work and if they are sick or on leave for any reason, they do not get paid, and this has a direct impact on their source of income.”
He said the situation meant often employees force themselves to work, even when sick, to ensure they receive their full salaries.
“Numsa has been negotiating for Menzies workers to be converted to monthly workers to minimise fatigue.
“We are proposing that they work a minimum of 195 hours per month, but the company is proposing that they work 165 in all airports, except OR Tambo, where management is proposing 195 hours for workers at OR Tambo only.
“This proposal has been rejected because it is a divide and rule tactic because it means workers at OR Tambo will benefit, but other workers will not.”
The strike has affected Cape Town, East London, Chief Dawid Stuurman, King Shaka, and OR Tambo Airport.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News