Humpback whale carcass washes ashore at Willows

The carcass of a humpback whale has washed up at Willows Gate 5 near Schoenmakerskop.
It is one of three humpback whale carcasses that stranded on Monday on Eastern Cape shores and one of six that have washed up this winter.
The local stranding network is monitoring the situation carefully.
Bayworld marine biologist and stranding network co-ordinator Dr Greg Hofmeyr said he had been alerted on Monday afternoon about the situation at Gate 5.
“I managed to have a brief look this evening.
“It’s a humpback whale that has been dead for some time.
“It is caught in the rocks and floating upside down. I will get to it again and take samples over the next few days.”
Hofmeyr said he had also received news on Monday of two other humpback carcasses having washed ashore at Thyspunt near Oyster Bay and at Kasouga on the Sunshine Coast.
“So there have now been six dead humpback whale carcasses that have washed ashore since the beginning of May — one near Lusikisiki, three between East London and Port Alfred, and then these two at Willows and Thyspunt.”
He said the humpback whales were on their annual migration north up the African coast from the Subantarctic to tropical waters where they would breed.
“They’ve spent the southern hemisphere summer feeding so they should be in good condition.
“To have so many dead whales stranding like this over a short time so early in the season is a bit concerning.
“It is too early to pinpoint anything unnatural but we will be monitoring the situation closely.”
Members of the public who come across stranded whales or any other marine life can call the stranding network on 071-724-2122.
