Bittersweet moment as grieving mom meets ‘Little Tammy’
Mother of siblings who died in Gqeberha fumigation tragedy finally gets to hug toddler named after her late daughter
When grieving Gqeberha mom Selina Ingram finally hugged the little girl named after her daughter, Tammy, she said they formed an instant connection — something she treasured but also feared.
Selina’s fear of becoming attached to another child stems from her nearly four-year battle for justice — and trying to find the will to wake up each day — after both her children died from inhaling an odourless yet deadly gas after a fumigation at a nearby home...
