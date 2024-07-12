The minister said he was “unapologetic” about it, as he plans to release more lists. “People who say I must not bring out their names in public must use their own money.
WATCH | McKenzie promises to deal 'ruthlessly' with 'corrupt' officials
Junior News Reporter
Image: Anton Geyser
After sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s release of a list of artists who benefitted from Covid-19 relief funding attracted criticism, his next adventure is probing the department’s project and tender funding.
“Netball South Africa was paid R2.5m, which is nothing compared to the individual who was paid R20m. We are bringing that individual out next week. Also, how can you spend R20m on renovations for an individual while you have a national team of netball getting R2.5m?
“That nonsense is stopping; we are going to bring out the list. When I'm done with that, we are going to see who made this possible in my department, then I will deal with them ruthlessly,” he said in an interview with SABC News.
McKenzie has been receiving backlash on social media from artists who felt making the list public brought shame to artists.
The minister said he was “unapologetic” about it, as he plans to release more lists. “People who say I must not bring out their names in public must use their own money.
“Once you get the public’s money, the public should know. Who are you to tell me not to expose things [list of artists] when you’re not the minister? I’m the minister now, let me do what I do. We are still at list three, there are more lists coming. We are going to bring out everybody who received money. We must see where our money gets spent.”
Earlier this week, McKenzie announced all trips for superfans would be stopped, and the money used “where it's needed”. He said South Africa has a lot of superfans to be spending millions on superfan Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke.
“South Africa has 50 million ‘Mama Joys’ that jump in front of the TV and will take their last money to go to a game. There is a whole panel of superfans, why is it that they are using the same people when there is a panel. What must the other superfans think?
“How do I, as a minister, justify spending R1.3 million on Mama Joy to fly business class and stay in expensive hotels when the people she’s supposed to go watch [athletes] can’t even get there? If you really are a superfan, you’ll get yourself there if you really want to be there.”
McKenzie has hit the ground running since he took office. He has described himself as a “minister on the move”, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa should fire him if he can’t prove his work. “In 100 days, I must be able to prove myself, and I can assure you that you’ll need a bigger table for me to outline what I would have done. If I don't, then the president may fire me.”
Change is a reality of life and the department of Sport, Arts and Culture has not been absolved of change. When President Ramaphosa announced his new cabinet, former Minister Zizi Kodwa was replaced by Minister Gayton McKenzie and with that change came the promise of a new dawn.
