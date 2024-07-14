Four arrested on murder charges in George

George police arrested four men on Sunday in connection with two incidents of murder which had occurred the previous night.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the two murders took place just minutes apart at Borchards near Conville in George on Saturday.
He said in the first incident police were dispatched to a scene in Spandiel Street at about 8.55pm.
“Upon arrival the members found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
“The 31-year-old victim was later declared deceased by paramedics on the scene.”
He said at about 9pm, the police were summoned to another scene in the same street, where a man had been shot inside a bungalow.
“The members proceeded to the scene and found the victim, 19, with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm.
“He was also declared deceased by paramedics on the scene.
“An investigation into these incidents immediately commenced and crime scene experts combed the scenes for clues.”
Spies said the investigation had led to the arrest of four men on Sunday.
“The foursome, aged between 29 and 33, remain in police custody.
“They are expected to make their first court appearance on Tuesday on murder charges.”
The motive for the killings is yet to be established.
HeraldLIVE
