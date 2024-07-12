Cape Town teenager Luvo Ngqaza, who was caught on camera allegedly beating his elderly grandmother, appeared in the Kuils River magistrate's court on Friday for his bail application hearing.
The 19-year-old, who is being held in the hospital section at Pollsmoor prison as he is suicidal, asked the court to be released on bail of R1,000 as he is in matric and needs to prepare for his preliminary exams in September and final year-end exams.
The accused has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as well as contravening the Older Persons Act after a video went viral on social media showing him allegedly pushing and hitting his 82-year-old grandmother, Sindiwe Ngqaza.
The grandmother was admitted to Karl Bremmer Hospital on July 1 after sustaining injuries to her head, left ribs and left leg. Her grandson was arrested two days after she was admitted to hospital.
The investigating officer told the court the accused should not be released on bail as he was being held in the hospital section at the prison and told the officer at his first court appearance that he “does not want to be alive any more and wanted to commit suicide”.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the grandmother testified that her grandson had moved from eCala in Eastern Cape to Wallacedene in Kraaifontein to study and asked if he could stay with her.
Teen accused of assaulting granny asks for bail as he prepares to write exams
Image: NPA Communications.
The court heard that after the accused came home from school, he would take his uniform off and engage in criminal activities with his friends and steal his grandmother's money and personal belongings to buy drugs.
“On the day of the incident, they had an argument and he warned her that he would beat her up. He slapped her several times and she fell after losing consciousness. She went to sleep and when she woke up the next day, her left side was paralysed,” said Ntabazalila.
The grandmother stated she did not want her grandson to be released on bail as she was afraid of him and feared for her life. She told the court she had intended to open a case against him before he was arrested and charged.
In an affidavit, the accused stated he felt uneasy at Pollsmoor and found it difficult to cope in the environment and “humbly begs the court to be released on bail as I am still a high school student in grade 12”.
The bail application hearing continues on Monday.
TimesLIVE
