News

Shamwari roaring with pride as SA’s first official big cat sanctuary

By Herald Reporter - 13 July 2024

Shamwari Private Game Reserve has been recognised as the first official big cat sanctuary in SA after being awarded the accredited status by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.

The big cat sanctuary was the brainchild of international wildlife charity Born Free, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read