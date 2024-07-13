Shamwari roaring with pride as SA’s first official big cat sanctuary
Shamwari Private Game Reserve has been recognised as the first official big cat sanctuary in SA after being awarded the accredited status by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries.
The big cat sanctuary was the brainchild of international wildlife charity Born Free, which this year celebrates its 40th anniversary...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.