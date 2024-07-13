Seven NMU alumni listed as most influential young South Africans
Not one, not two but seven Nelson Mandela University (NMU) alumni were recently announced as being among the 2024 Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans.
NMU has again proven its academic prowess through the progressive work being done by the students and staff, both past and present...
