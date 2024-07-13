MEC Fanta welcomes donations for flood victims
More than a month after floods raged through Kariega, donations are still being received to assist residents who had their worldly belongings swept away by the water.
On Friday, social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta vowed that every donation made to the department for flood victims would go to its intended beneficiaries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.