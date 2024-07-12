Strong winds cause widespread power outages in George

The adverse weather sweeping through the Western Cape caused widespread power outages across the George municipality on Thursday.
The province is experiencing its third cold front in five days that has affected more than 15,000 people and claimed the life of one pedestrian.
George Municipality spokesperson Debra Sauer said gale-force winds had uprooted trees and affected several areas and roads.
“Emergency services are on high alert with rainfall expected from 1pm until 6pm.
“The George fire brigade remains on standby and is attending to incidents as they arise.
“Motorists are requested to drive cautiously as officials continue to clear fallen trees.”
Sauer said power outages in Wilderness and Kleinkrantz were caused by Eskom trips and that electricians were dispatched to fix the power outages.
“Electrical lines have fallen on Erica Road, Heatherlands.
“The vegetation team will begin removing the trees that have fallen on our electrical lines in George Street and Blanco.”
Other affected areas include Denneoord, Thembalethu, Rosemore, Hoekwil and Geelhoutboom among other areas.
The municipality urged residents to report any incidents to the following numbers:
- For after-hours and emergencies: 044-801-6300;
- Toll-free disaster number: 087-152-9999;
- Fire and rescue: 044-801-6311 or 044-801-6300; and
- Law enforcement: 044-801-6350/89.
In Cape Town, an unidentified man slipped and fell into the canal at about 7am in the suburb of Blackheath.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the roads were flooded at the time of the incident.
“SAPS and fire and rescue divers were deployed to the area ... where the person was last seen by an eyewitness.
“The body of an unknown man was retrieved from the water.
“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” he said. — Additional reporting by Kim Swartz
