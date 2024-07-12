St Albans informal settlement residents make demands known
Angry St Albans informal settlement residents have vowed to protest until their demands for electricity, water and toilet facilities are met.
Their ire was raised after illegal electricity connections set a transformer on fire on Sunday, plunging the entire area into darkness...
