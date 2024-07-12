A Nelson Mandela Bay police officer was hijacked by five men as he parked his state-owned vehicle in the yard of his Kwazakhele home on Thursday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the detective attached to the Walmer police station was inside his yard in Ngwendu Street at about 6.25pm, and as he alighted from his vehicle, two of the five men pointed firearms at him.
“They proceeded to search the member and took his car keys, cellphone, official firearm, and other valuables.
“The suspects fled the scene in the white Toyota Hilux SAPS vehicle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone who can assist the police with information about the incident is urged to contact SAPS Kwazakhele on 082-563-9454, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or their nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.
Police officer hijacked, state vehicle stolen
Image: GARETH WILSON
