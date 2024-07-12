Nelson Mandela Bay family rocked by double murder
Teenage cousins were on the way to the shop — and then tragedy struck
One moment two teenage cousins were headed to the shop in preparation for a night of watching soccer and the next their limp bodies, riddled with stab wounds, were being carried back home by community members.
St Thomas Senior Secondary School said it was mourning the loss of the soccer-loving pupils, Khazimla and Zusange Bulo, both 17...
