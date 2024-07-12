Nelson Mandela Bay’s most beautiful road race, the SPAR Women’s Challenge, is bringing the heat with the announcement of a new date due to the growing popularity of the event.
For the first time in its 30-year history, the popular event will be held in spring on September 21 rather than late in May.
SPAR EC advertising manager Roseann Shadrach said the organisers had also redesigned the course to encourage faster times by athletes competing in the Athletics SA-sanctioned SPAR Grand Prix Series 10km race.
“Even with more races added to the calendar after Covid, we are so proud that we are the only brand that hosts a road-running event solely for women.
“Women empowerment is a key focus area within our business and community.
“We will continue to grow the Bay’s most beautiful road race in a way that will bring joy to thousands each year.”
Shadrach said 2024’s family-friendly event theme, #ChooseYou, aimed to encourage women to pursue their dreams and uplift themselves while doing the same for others.
“Often, we prioritise uplifting others, neglecting ourselves.
“Yet, by investing in our own growth, we become catalysts for positive change,” Shadrach said.
“By chasing your dreams with courage and determination, you light the way for every woman who follows.”
After visits to Cape Town, Windhoek, Durban, Mbombela, Tshwane and Pietermaritzburg, the Gqeberha leg is the second-last port of call in 2024’s series.
The final event takes place in Johannesburg on October 6.
Simply by entering either the 5km or 10km road race, runners will get the chance to help others as the funds raised will be allocated to SPAR’s pillars of education, nutrition and women empowerment.
Entries are now open at www.sparrun.co.za.
HeraldLIVE
In a first, Women’s Challenge to put some spring in runners’ steps
Image: SUPPLIED
