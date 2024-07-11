Bra Stan 'Screamer' Tshabalala succumbs to shooting injuries at 75
Bafana Bafana coach had been shot by burglars at his home in March
Orlando Pirates has announced the passing of former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Stanley ‘Screamer’ Tshabalala at the age of 75.
The legendary Tshabalala, who was a respected coach, scout and administrator, has been recovering after he was attacked by burglars at his home in March.
“The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital. Bra Stan, as he was affectionately referred to by everybody, succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.
Orlando Pirates is saddened by the passing of Soccer Legend, Stan “Screamer” Tshabalala.
“The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates Family will furnish details in due course. The public is advised to await the provision of the details for the arrangements,” read a Pirates statement on Thursday night.