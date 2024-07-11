Wilderness set to host expanding cannabis festival
After three successful years hosting the Garden Route Canna Cup Festival in Plettenberg Bay, event organisers are bidding the town farewell.
The festival educates people about the benefits of cannabis...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.