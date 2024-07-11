The South African Muslim Network (Samnet) says it views the discovery of two homemade explosive devices at the Musjidur Rahmaan Mosque in Durban North as a potential bomb attack.
KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said preliminary investigations indicated that unknown suspects were interrupted by a security vehicle patrol in the area.
As the suspects fled, a guard saw them throw the devices into the mosque premises, he said.
Samnet chairperson Dr Faisal Suliman said the suspects were “two white males acting suspiciously at 2am.
“We call for and support our law enforcement agencies and state security in their efforts to investigate this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. We urge anyone from the community with information about this incident to come forward and assist the police in their efforts to protect our communities.”
The organisation fears the suspects were motivated by Islamophobia.
“It is reprehensible and has no place in our society. The attempted bombing at the mosque is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by terrorism and extremism by those seeking to divide us through fear and violence.”
TimesLIVE
Two homemade explosive devices found at Durban mosque
Journalist
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
The South African Muslim Network (Samnet) says it views the discovery of two homemade explosive devices at the Musjidur Rahmaan Mosque in Durban North as a potential bomb attack.
KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said preliminary investigations indicated that unknown suspects were interrupted by a security vehicle patrol in the area.
As the suspects fled, a guard saw them throw the devices into the mosque premises, he said.
Samnet chairperson Dr Faisal Suliman said the suspects were “two white males acting suspiciously at 2am.
“We call for and support our law enforcement agencies and state security in their efforts to investigate this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice. We urge anyone from the community with information about this incident to come forward and assist the police in their efforts to protect our communities.”
The organisation fears the suspects were motivated by Islamophobia.
“It is reprehensible and has no place in our society. The attempted bombing at the mosque is a stark reminder of the dangers posed by terrorism and extremism by those seeking to divide us through fear and violence.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News