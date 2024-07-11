Surgeons bring smiles back to children’s faces

Enzokuhle, a six-year-old girl from Kwazakhele in Nelson Mandela Bay, was involved in a horrific freak accident when a kettle filled with boiling water fell on top of her.
She sustained extreme burn wounds, which disfigured her right ear, neck and the back of her head.
Being in grade R, little Enzokuhle is at an age where she is self-conscious about her disfigurement — and because of her differences, she is often teased by her classmates.
But this weekend, she will finally get her smile and confidence back when she undergoes reconstructive surgery at the Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital.
After the accident, on June 9 2023, she was rushed to Dora Ngiza Hospital, where she underwent debridement (the removal of damaged tissue from a wound).
But she will now have an ear reconstruction and a scalp tissue expander surgery.
Enzokuhle is one of 25 children who will be undergoing corrective surgery as part of the first ever Smile Weekend. Many of the surgeries involve cleft lip and cleft palate repairs.
July is Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month — a time dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of cleft lip, cleft palate and other craniofacial conditions.
These congenital abnormalities affect the structure of a child’s face and skull, often necessitating a combination of medical, surgical and therapeutic care.
In commemoration of the month, Provincial Hospital, together with the Smile Foundation and sponsor Easigas, will be hosting Smile Weekend.
The hospital has hosted many Smile Week initiatives in the past, but this weekend will be a first, with back-to-back surgeries scheduled from Friday through to Sunday.
What makes it even more special is that it is taking place during Mandela Month.
Smile Foundation chief executive Tarri Parfitt thanked all the surgeons, medical professionals and hospital staff for giving up their weekend to change the lives of the children for the better.
“We offer our deepest gratitude. Your selflessness and dedication to all of our initiatives is truly inspiring.
“You are the embodiment of compassion and skill, and because of people like you, Smile Foundation can continue to honour Madiba’s legacy of uplifting the lives of underprivileged children.”
Parfitt also thanked Easigas for sponsoring the weekend’s surgeries.
“Your dedication to children’s health and wellbeing significantly influences the lives of our patients and their families, and your support has been crucial in realising the success of this Smile Weekend.”
Enzokuhle’s family, meanwhile, said they were extremely grateful for her upcoming surgery and looked forward to their little girl looking and feeling “normal” again.
Surgeons bring smiles back to children’s faces
Twenty-five little ones to undergo corrective surgery at Port Elizabeth Provincial Hospital as part of first ever Smile Weekend
Image: Werner Hills
