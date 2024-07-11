Impact Community Theatre Company (formerly the PE Gilbert and Sullivan Society) is gearing up for the latest instalment of Blast from the Past, a firm favourite with audiences who love this annual feast of foot-tapping, singalong, classic hits.
This year’s show has a great new line-up of top talent performing some of the greatest hits from the 1950s to the 1980s.
There’s something for everyone, whether you were rocking around the clock when the songs first came out, or just love great music.
Blast from the Past is directed by Bay theatre stalwart Rose Cowpar, with award-winning vocalist and recent graduate Nande Mszaidumi making her debut as vocal director and joining the cast.
The show features some great local performers including the ever popular Melissa Leander, and Matt Shaw, whose single Why Why Why is making waves on radio, as well as Roelene Primo, who won second place in the 2023 national Standard Bank talent competition.
Joining them on stage are the ever versatile Danyke de Beer, with Xolisile Jack, Lee Surmon, Elmarie Jonker, Liyabukwa France and Zane Seti.
As always, Impact is showcasing some outstanding new talent with the likes of Payton van Wyk and Nelson Mandela University students Lelo Masuku and Kunako Goduka.
The show is jampacked with two hours of fantastic hits from artists including Chubby Checker, Bob Marley, ABBA, Heart, Billy Joel and Tracy Chapman.
Audiences can twist the night away, disco to Donna Summer, sing along to Dolly Parton and let their young hearts run free.
The show runs at the Savoy Theatre from July 25-27 at 7.30pm, with a matinee at 2pm on Saturday July 27.
Tickets are R120 per person or R100 for the matinee. Patrons can choose either row or table seating.
Bookings can be made online via Webtickets or at any Pick n Pay store.
Rock around the clock with 'Blast from the Past'
