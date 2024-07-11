News

Raising the ‘woof’ at the Museum of Dogs

Former Woodridge pupil poised to open gallery in Cape Town paying homage to the humble pooch

Premium
By Riaan Marais - 11 July 2024

Every dog has its day, and for a pack of pooches that day will come later in July when Karel van der Vyver opens a museum in Cape Town dedicated to man’s best friend.

At the bottom of Keerom Street, in the heart of the Mother City, the 24-year-old is putting the finishing touches to his project to pay homage to dogs and the roles they have played in people’s lives...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'I've been dreaming about it and I have it'- Makhadzi on BET award win
BWB Africa 2023

Most Read