Missing hiker found dead on Otter Trail
Body located by drone pilot after extensive search in Tsitsikamma reserve
Adverse weather conditions, large swells and swollen rivers — a combination of factors which proved fatal for a 35-year-old hiker from Limpopo this week.
The body of Mamolepe Matibidi was found on Wednesday after an extensive search which ended in a drone pilot making the discovery offshore of the Bloukrans River Mouth, in the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park...
