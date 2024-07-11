Artists have defended their acceptance of Covid-19 relief funds during the pandemic which affected their livelihoods in enforced lockdowns.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie's office published a list of artists who benefitted. Beneficiaries include Simphiwe Dana, Jesse Clegg, the Rebecca Malope Foundation, MacG, Zikhona Sodlaka, Busiswa Gqulu, Dumisani Mbebe, Zandile Khumalo-Gumede, DJ Kotin, Arthur Mafokate and his son and Betusile Mcinga.
"[The] department has always cared for the creative sector,” it said on X on Wednesday, adding the list of beneficiaries.
Siyabonga Zikode, aka DJ Kotin, said he followed the proper procedure after the president announced artists may apply to receive the grant.
“I'm confused. No criminality took place in that process, whatever happened was in the open, so I ask myself was there anything wrong to apply for the grant? I don't think our president announced it to set us up for failure. Now some people think we obtained the funds illegally,” he said.
'I applied and complied': artists defend Covid-19 relief grants
Image: Instagram/Zandi Gumede
Afro-pop singer Zandile Khumalo-Gumede also expressed disappointment with the department for releasing the list, questioning whether it was in breach of the Protection of Personal Information Act.
“Haybo guys, it was just R20,000 for me that was obtained legally. A call for applications was issued by the dept of arts and culture for people who lost work and income during that dreadful and horrible time and we applied, complied and we were approved — well at least for me that's how it went. I have a good mind we sue.”
See Zandile's full post:
