Desperate Nelson Mandela Bay schools make tough trade-offs
Facilities falling to pieces as maintenance budgets used to address severe staff shortages
With maintenance budgets slashed by the education department, some Nelson Mandela Bay schools have come to accept their leaking roofs, lack of electricity and shortage of potable water.
Instead, they are dipping into these very coffers to try to remedy the next big issue — a severe staff shortage...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.