WSU’s Prof Chitnis appointed to global role in paediatric surgery

While the Eastern Cape is facing an uphill battle when it comes to crime, unemployment and service delivery, it has never struggled to produce leaders across all industries.
Among the latest being Walter Sisulu University’s Prof Milind Chitnis who was recently appointed as the secretary of the Global Initiative for Children’s Surgery (GICS).
Chitnis said advocating for children’s rights to safe surgery in low-medium income countries would be top of his agenda.
“I felt humbled to receive such an honour from my peers at the international level.
“After the initial excitement, I resolved to work tirelessly to do justice to this responsibility bestowed upon me.”
The GICS is a global consortium of providers and allies from various countries and specialities, dedicated to all aspects of children’s surgical care including neurosurgery, plastic surgery, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, and more.
He said he hoped his appointment would encourage others from the province to continue working relentlessly towards achieving their goals.
“For our previously disadvantaged university in the poorest of the nine provinces, with a gross scarcity of resources, it is a matter of pride for us to get such an honour.
“This means we are no less than anyone else — nationally or internationally.
“We need to dream big and work hard to turn our dreams to reality.”
The WSU department of paediatric surgery head has also been instrumental in leading the university’s postgraduate paediatric surgical training and research programme since 1999.
“I became an accredited postgraduate teacher after passing the Certificate in Paediatric Surgery examination [conducted by the CMSA] and acquiring my registration as a specialist paediatric surgeon in May 2005.”
The professor also serves as a member of the Pan African Surgical Association (Papsa), a global initiative that seeks to promote the practice, education, research, and advancement of paediatric surgery in African countries, among other objectives.
