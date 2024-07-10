News

Transnet suspends some port operations due to bad weather

By Nelson Banya - 10 July 2024
Transnet said operations at its ports in Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Ngqura have been affected by bad weather. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Logistics firm Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the country, setting back efforts to clear backlogs.

Coastal regions, specially the Western Cape, have experienced disruptive rains and violent winds causing damaging waves since Sunday.

State-owned Transnet, which was battling to clear port backlogs caused by under-investment in equipment and maintenance, impacting trade, said operations at four of its seven ports — Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Ngqura — have been affected by bad weather.

"Strong winds reaching 35 to 50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5m have led to shipping movements being suspended at some ports for safety reasons," Transnet saidt.

It said no major incident had been reported by Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service warned of damaging waves around Durban on the east coast, where the biggest port and one of the busiest in Africa is located.

Reuters

