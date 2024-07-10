School districts to close in parts of the Cape due to severe weather warning

Safety concerns have resulted in a decision to close public and special schools in various districts of the Western Cape on Thursday due to a severe storm expected to cause extensive flooding in the province.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 8 warning for disruptive rain on Thursday across the City of Cape Town, Cape winelands, Overberg and west coast districts. There are fears that the already saturated ground would lead to further flooding.
“In the interests of learner and teacher safety, and after extensive consultation with the provincial disaster risk management centre and Saws, a decision has been taken to close schools in certain districts in the Western Cape [on Thursday],” said provincial education MEC David Maynier.
All public ordinary and special schools in the education districts listed below will be closed:
- Metro central education district;
- Metro east education district;
- Metro north education district;
- Metro south education district;
- Cape Winelands education district;
- Overberg education district; and
- Circuit 1 and 2 of the West coast education district (Malmesbury and Picketberg areas).
“Over the past few days, 137 schools have reported some form of damage to infrastructure, either as a result of flooding or heavy winds. The majority of the cases are minor, while 49 cases require our urgent attention,” said Maynier.
“All schools are expected to open on Friday. We will, however, evaluate the weather prediction for the end of the week to determine whether any individual school closures are necessary on Friday.”
