SANDF soldier dies in hand grenade detonation in DRC

By TimesLIVE - 10 July 2024
The cause of the detonation has not yet been established. File photo.
Image: 123rf

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was fatally wounded when a hand grenade exploded.

The incident happened close to sleeping quarters at their base in Beni in the eastern region of the DRC on Monday.

"It is not clear what caused the hand grenade to explode. An SANDF board of inquiry including UN officials will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," the SANDF said.

South African troops are in the DRC as part of the UN mission.

The military said: "The name of the deceased will be announced when all processes to bring his mortal remains back home have been concluded and his family has been informed of his passing."

