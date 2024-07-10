Popular photographer dies in hail of bullets outside Zwide tavern
Loud bangs, blood-curdling screams and people dashing for cover preceded the horrifying discovery of a much-loved Bay photographer’s body on Monday night.
The father of five, Xolani Jack, 42, had been speaking on his cellphone when he was gunned down in cold blood...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.