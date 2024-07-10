Police seek help in catching business robbers

Gqeberha police are appealing for public assistance in a business robbery investigation.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Newton Street, Newton Park.
“Two unknown males knocked on the door [of the business] and the security officer informed them that they had already closed for the day.
“The suspects then pointed [a firearm] at the security officer and forced their way into the premises,” she said.
Two more robbers then entered the premises.
She said the robbers then threatened the customers waiting inside.
“[They] made them lie down on the floor and took their cellphones and a Samsung TV.
“The suspects fled in a Toyota Corolla that was waiting outside the premises.”
Anyone who can assist the police with information should contact the Mount Road police station on 082-779-7186 or SAPS Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
