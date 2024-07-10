Nelson Mandela Bay’s electricity services under immense pressure
Outages experienced on Monday in Motherwell, Kariega, Blue Horizon Bay, Struandale, Bloemendal, KwaNobuhle and New Brighton
Since the start of July, Nelson Mandela Bay has not experienced a single day of uninterrupted services, with the city’s electricity department being the primary culprit.
On Monday, the city recorded power outages in Motherwell, Kariega, Blue Horizon Bay, Struandale and Bloemendal, while KwaNobuhle and New Brighton residents also spent large parts of the day without electricity...
