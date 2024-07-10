Nelson Mandela Bay municipal fleet at a dead-end street
It’s a free-for-all, with damages and theft revealed in shocking report
The wheels are coming off the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s fleet management department.
Having had no tracking system in place for years, some of the department’s woes include vehicles being driven with expired licence discs, slow repairs, deficient safeguards and the theft of parts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.