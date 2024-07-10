Man accused of killing mom to finally undergo psychological evaluation
A Gqeberha man accused of murdering his mother before setting her Park Drive flat on fire, will finally be sent for psychological evaluation nearly two years since his shock arrest.
Maurice Butlion, 34, appeared briefly in the city’s magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where the court heard a bed had finally opened up for him at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda...
