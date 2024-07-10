News

LISTEN | Karen Webb case: expert to discuss legality of police confiscating firearms

10 July 2024
Firearms dealer Karen Webb, 40, faces several charges relating to the alleged theft and illegal movement of firearms
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES: Firearms dealer Karen Webb, 40, faces several charges relating to the alleged theft and illegal movement of firearms
Image: FACEBOOK

Nearly 2,500 firearm owners who were issued competency certificates as far back as 2018, now stand to have their guns confiscated.

This is because their competency tests were done with Gqeberha gun dealer Karen Webb, who was arrested in February on a string of charges related to the illegal sale of firearms, and could be declared invalid.

Webb, 40, faces charges of fraud, defeating the ends of justice, conspiracy to smuggle firearms and providing firearms to people not allowed to possess them.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to firearms legal expert Martin Hood on the Firearms Control Act and the legality of police confiscating firearms. 

