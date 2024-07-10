Limpopo police intensify search for escaped awaiting trial prisoner

Limpopo police are searching for Pfundzo Eddie Ramafamba, 33, who escaped from custody on Tuesday when he was scheduled to appear in the Thohoyandou magistrate's court.
Police intensified efforts to locate the awaiting trial prisoner, who
was detained on charges of assault GBH and intimidation.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the circumstances surrounding the escape are under investigation.
He said "Police are urging anyone with information that can assist their investigation to contact Capt Eddie Mawela at 082 414 7763, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app."
